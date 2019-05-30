Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma needing more than 2K volunteers following severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is needing more than 2,000 volunteers for the month of June following severe storms.

The food bank is working with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, other food banks and disaster relief organizations in the region, “to ensure water and food is available to those who have experienced recent and ongoing disasters.”

Volunteers will help bag and box food for regular programs and disaster relief, sort and pack meat products in the Protein Packaging Center, as well as package meals in Hope’s Kitchen for the food bank’s Food for Kids Summer Feeding Program.

The food bank has sent staff members to assist with relief efforts in impacted communities throughout the region.

Click here for more information.