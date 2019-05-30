× River Spirit Casino Resort estimates closure to last through June

TULSA, Okla. – Although officials at an Oklahoma casino were hoping for the best, they say the casino and resort will remain closed due to flooding in the Tulsa area.

Last week, the River Spirit Casino Resort announced that it would be closing its doors to all hotel guests and gaming visitors due to the ongoing flooding in the area.

“The elevation of the Resort property was built to sustain a 100-year flood, however the impact of the water levels to access the property, and to best protect our guests and employees, requires us to completely close the property until further notice,” said CEO Pat Crofts. “As we continue to assess the water levels and receive updates from the Corp of Engineers, we will send community updates as available.”

River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts says the resort is committed to maintaining the $2.5 million bi-monthly payroll for the 1,600 area employees while the resort is closed.

Officials announced that they planned to reopen the casino and resort in June, but now they say the property will be closed ‘until further notice.’

“There are too many unknowns until the water recedes so that we may assess the property and prioritize the most immediate issues to address in order to expedite reopening,” Crofts said in a statement. “Based on today’s projection by the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers, we are hopeful the water release will be reduced to a manageable level.”

Crofts says crews will work to access and dry out the underground vaults that contain the utilities for the property once the water recedes. He says they will also have to repair asphalt damage in the parking lots.

“While the photos and videos may appear alarming, we want to reassure the public that River Spirit, including the 27-story hotel, Margaritaville and Ruth’s Chris restaurants, and both our gaming floors remain unaffected by the water surrounding our property,” Crofts said. “We will have some amenities, such as the pool and spa that are on the ground level of the Resort, that may be impacted longer for clean-up and repairs.”

At this point, officials say they believe the closure will last through June.