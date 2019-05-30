Sheridan, Robinson re-opened near Devon Energy after May 15 window-washing accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to city officials, Sheridan and Robinson avenues have been re-opened near the Devon Energy Center in downtown Oklahoma City after the May 15 window washing incident caused glass and debris to litter both streets.

Devon Energy Corp. reports there’s no longer a risk of falling debris in publicly accessible areas around the building.

The Oklahoma City Streetcar’s Bricktown Loop and EMBARK route 011 will go back in regular service, and all of the Myriad Botanical Gardens will be re-opened.

It was an unbelievable and terrifying sight the morning of May 15 in downtown Oklahoma City - a window washing basket swinging high above the Devon Tower.

Terror unfolding more than 800 feet in the air.

Above the 50th story, the workers were trapped in the out-of-control window washing basket that became unsecured, smashing into windows.

Much of downtown Oklahoma City was at a standstill as the chaotic scene unfolded.

A little more than 30 minutes after the original call, firefighters were able to get the men to safety.

Because debris was still falling after the rescue, officials closed the surrounding streets in order to safely remove debris.