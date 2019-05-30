× Show Leads Cowgirls to Upset over Florida in WCWS

Oklahoma State senior pitcher Samantha Show hit two solo home runs and threw a complete game to lead the Cowgirls to a 2-1 win over Florida in the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Show hit solo homers in the first inning to give OSU a 1-0 lead, then broke a 1-1 tie in the 6th inning with another solo shot.

The homers sandwiched a solo home run by Florida’s Jordan Roberts in the second inning to tie the game.

Show scattered six hits as a pitcher to get the win, giving the Cowgirls their first WCWS win since 1998.

OSU will play Friday night at 6:00 pm against the winner of the OU-Alabama game later Thursday night.