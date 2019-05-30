“They were my saving angels,” Oklahoma City police master sergeant, wife help family following car accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police sergeant and his wife are being praised for going beyond the call of duty after a car accident recently.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, a woman, Courtney, and her two girls were in a car accident that left their vehicle totaled.

MSgt. Duroy responded to the accident and heard that Courtney and her daughters were in the city on vacation and stranded, with no family around to help, after the accident.

That’s when Duroy called his wife to see if she could help.

Courtney told police Duroy’s wife, Tracey, brought her own car to load the family’s luggage into and then drove them to a car rental business.

Duroy and his wife even loaded the family’s luggage into the rental car and gave the young girls stuffed bears.

“I have to say a special thanks to Sgt Keith Duroy and is wife Tracey. They were my saving angels yesterday after my wreck. They went above the line of duty to make sure we were okay. Tracey brought her personal car to load all of our luggage into and drove us to the car rental place . She was so kind and put us all at ease!! Sgt Keith Duroy and his wife loaded all of our luggage into the rental car and gave my scared girls bears. OKC Police Department you should be very proud of your officers!”

Oklahoma City police say Courtney sent the department a photo and message following the incident.