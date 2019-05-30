× Tolls suspended for parts of Will Rogers Turnpike due to ongoing flooding

MIAMI, Okla. – Due to the ongoing flooding in northeastern Oklahoma, officials say they are suspending tolls along certain roadways.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced that the agency is suspending tolls between Afton and Miami.

Cash customers who are traveling eastbound from Afton will pay the toll, but will then receive a full refund of that toll when they exit at Miami. Cash customers who enter the turnpike at Miami and exit at Afton will have a ticket from the Miami toll plaza and will not be charged the toll.

Tolls will automatically be waived for Pikepass customers.