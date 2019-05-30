Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office seizes more than 70 animals in alleged animal cruelty investigation

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – More than 70 animals were seized in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is calling an animal cruelty investigation.

According to KJRH, the sheriff’s office received a tip and deputies responded to the property near Mounds Wednesday afternoon.

A dozen pigs and approximately 60 goats and sheep were seized from the property.

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page saying the remains of dozens of animals were on the property where the animals are kept.

Officials say several of the animals needed immediate veterinary care.

The district attorney’s office will decide if charges will be filed against the owner.