Two moms give birth as tornado sirens blare outside hospital in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Tuesday was a busy night at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Two babies were born during the severe weather.

One mother was in the middle of labor when the EF-4 tornado touched down. She had a little boy later that night just before 8:30 p.m.

The other mom delivered her little girl before the tornado hit. Baby Serenity was born at 5:37 p.m. The new mom said the doctor had just placed her first-born child on her chest when the sirens went off.

"They were like, 'We need to go to the OR and take cover because a tornado's touched down,' so that was pretty interesting," Soncera Hattemer said.

"We hear the thunderstorm sirens going off, tornado horns and trying to grab everything and not trip over mommy's (IV pole) while she's holding you, trying to get to the safe room," Brandon Vess, Serenity's dad, said when asked how he'd describe the wild night to his daughter one day.

Little Serenity is definitely in for quite a story when she's old enough to understand.