U-Haul offering 30 days free self-storage to Oklahomans impacted by flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – U-Haul companies of Oklahoma City and Tulsa are helping Oklahomans impacted by flooding.

According to U-Haul, 18 facilities are available to extend 30 days of free self-storage those who have been affected by flooding across the state.

“Water is being released from the lakes, and now they’re talking about the structure of the levees and whether they’ll give way,” said Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president. “Our desire is to help our communities. Through our disaster relief program, those in need can make use of U-Haul self-storage units at no cost for one month.”

Oklahomans needing more information or want to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store.

Click here for a list of participating stores.