Watch: Man arrested after clerk confronts him for allegedly stealing

Posted 10:05 am, May 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY - An alleged thief is in custody after he picked the wrong business to target.

On Wednesday, officials say a clerk at the CBD Plus USA store near N.W. 4th and Pennsylvania Ave. noticed an alleged thief.

When the man made his way toward the front door, the female clerk held the door shut and confronted him.

The alleged suspect struggled with the clerk before finally getting the chance to make his escape. However, other employees in the back heard the commotion and ran after him.

Store officials tell News 4 that he was later arrested in the parking lot.

