Woman accused of stabbing roommate multiple times, Yukon police say

YUKON, Okla. – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her roommate multiple times, according to Yukon police.

On May 25, around 8:30 a.m., police responded to the area near Yukon Ave. and Holly Ave. in reference to a person who had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they talked with a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police say the victim was at the house where he lived, near S. 8th St. and Poplar Ave. when he was stabbed, with a knife, by his roommate. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The victim then ran from the house to the nearby location on Yukon Ave. where he got help.

According to police, Brandalyn Plender, 26, was identified as the victim’s roommate.

She was found walking in the area by officers. She was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.