World War II submarine affected by flooding near Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Flooding along the Arkansas River is also affecting communities downstream like Muskogee.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was over the U.S.S. Batfish, the historic submarine, that usually sits on dry land. The ship hasn’t floated since 1986, but it now is back in the water due to flooding.

Now, some are worried that the submarine might break away from its mooring.

According to Port of Muskogee officials, the Batfish has moved a bit but is not off its mounts. Staff members at the museum were able to secure the World War II submarine to prevent it from floating away.

Staff members say they have a limited window to reposition the submarine once the water starts to recede. The work will cost about $150,000, so the museum has launched a GoFundMe account to help the U.S.S. Batfish.