Yukon police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun into the air; wife accused of hiding firearm

YUKON, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun into the air and his wife is accused of then hiding the firearm, Yukon police say.

On May 26, around 10:30 p.m., Yukon police responded to a report of a fight at the Stone Ranch Apartments near Main St. and Piedmont Rd.

Police say a man, Kenneth Crawford, 43, had gotten into a physical altercation with another man.

During the altercation, Crawford went back to his apartment and came back with a gun, firing one round into the air, according to police.

He then allegedly pointed the gun at the other man’s head and threatened to shoot him.

Yukon police say Crawford’s wife, Martha Crawford, 45, admitted to helping her husband hide the gun, which was later found by officers.

According to authorities, the couple was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Drugs were allegedly found in their possession and police say this is Kenneth’s second arrest recently involving firearm-related charges.

Kenneth was booked into jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, threatening to perform an act of violence, carrying a weapon under the influence, possession of a CDS, reckless conduct with a firearm and public intoxication.

Martha was also booked into jail on several complaints, including accessory after commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after commission of a felony, carrying a weapon under the influence, obstruction of a police officer and possession of a CDS.