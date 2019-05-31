× Authorities investigating homicide of man found in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 37-year-old Creek County man who was found Thursday floating in floodwaters.

A suspicious death was called into the Mannford Police Department after the man was found floating in shallow water Thursday afternoon. Because he was found outside of the city limits of Mannford, the Creek County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate.

Upon arriving on the scene, the sheriff’s office determined the man had been the victim of a homicide and called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The man has been identified as Sean Michael Henderson. He was last seen Monday in Tulsa.

If you have any information regarding Henderson, contact the sheriff’s office or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.