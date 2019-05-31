Body discovered in flooded lake near Mannford

MANNFORD, Okla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a flooded lake near Mannford on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the investigation began when someone called the sheriff’s office to report seeing a body in a flooded lake near Basin Road and old Hwy 51.

“As much as has been reported about the high waters and the flowing waters over the last several days, and we warn everybody and caution everybody, don’t be around the water,” a spokesperson with the Creek County Sheriff’s Office said.

At this point, authorities do not know if foul play is involved or if the victim was killed by the flood waters.