City officials warning parents after near drowning in Prague

PRAGUE, Okla. – Officials in Lincoln County are warning parents to keep an eye on their children following a close call earlier this week.

On May 29, emergency crews were called to a near drowning in the City of Prague because of a child playing too close to a ditch.

“We had a near drowning today in town because of the swift water flowing in the bar ditches. Parents, please inform your children of the danger of playing in and around the ditches when the water is flowing like it was today. Because of the quick action of persons nearby, the tragedy was averted, this time. Thank you to all who were there to assist,” the city posted on Facebook.