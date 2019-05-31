× Cowboys Shut Out Harvard in Regional Opener

Oklahoma State pitchers Jensen Elliott and Peyton Battenfield combined to throw a four-hit shutout to lead the Cowboys to a 2-0 win over Harvard in the opener of the NCAA regional at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Elliott threw seven innings, striking out four and giving up three hits, while Battenfield pitched the final two innings, striking out four as well and giving up one hit.

OSU had to manufacture their two runs, scoring on a groundout by Andrew Navigato in the first inning.

The Cowboys’ other run scored on a wild pitch by Harvard pitcher Hunter Bigge that allowed Navigato to come home.

OSU will play former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Nebraska in the winners’ bracket on Saturday night at 7:00 pm, while Harvard drops to the losers’ bracket to play Connecticut at 1:00 pm Saturday.