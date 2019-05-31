× Dazed, wanted man found in car trunk at auto auction

A Dodge Challenger Hellcat that arrived at a Pennsylvania auto auction Thursday came with an unwanted extra—a dazed felon from the Bronx.

The man was found in the trunk of the vehicle by a worker at Manheim Auto Auction, around 90 miles west of Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia reports.

“I opened the trunk to take a trunk picture, and there was a guy in there,” employee Darren Leeds tells LancasterOnline. He says he ran to get the man water because “he wasn’t moving a whole lot.”

The Challenger was in a load brought from the New York City area that morning.

Police identified the man as Leon Cyheime Parks, a 25-year-old fugitive wanted for parole violations and weapons offenses. He was taken to the county jail after being treated in a hospital.

Police say Parks isn’t cooperating with investigators and won’t say how he ended up in the trunk. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

