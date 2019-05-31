× Former student files federal lawsuit against OU over national ranking

NORMAN, Okla. – After a national report stripped the University of Oklahoma of its ranking, the university is now facing a lawsuit.

Every year, US News & World Report ranks colleges based on a number of factors, including alumni donations.

According to the OU Daily, the university’s giving rate was listed at almost 14 percent. However, data shows the average number was half of that, just seven percent.

Another report reveals the university forged the numbers for the last 20 years.

“We provided corrected information when we found that incorrect data had been provided previously,” OU told News 4 in December. “Due to this, the university conducted an inquiry into this matter.”

As a result of the wrong rate being released, US News & World Report stripped OU of its ranking this year.

Now, it seems that the University of Oklahoma will be headed to court.

A former student has filed a federal lawsuit saying that ranking influenced her decision to attend OU in 2016. She is also looking to turn this into a class-action lawsuit.