Moore Elementary School Teacher Selected to Fly with The Blue Angels

MIDWEST CITY, Okla.- The United States Navy Blue Angels will headline Tinker Air Force Base's Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show this weekend.

It has been twelve years since the Blue Angels have performed in this show. As part of their production, Tinker Air Force Base and The Blue Angels select a lucky nominee to have a solo flight before the Air Show.

The key influencer is selected for exceptional excellence in helping his or her community. The Blue Angels look for someone who has had a positive, large impact on youth. They need to demonstrate core values that align with the Navy. This year's key influencer is Philip Nguyen, a teacher and creative arts director at Bryant Elementary in Moore.

Nguyen is a first generation born Asian-American. His parents were refugees who escaped Vietnam and fled to America during the Vietnam War. Nguyen says that he is proud of the legacy his family is building here in the states and the powerful inspiration their story provides to the community.

Philip Nguyen has served Bryant Elementary in Moore, OK as its music teacher since 2014. While at Bryant Elementary, Nguyen has created a strong music program in which his students learn music history, how to sing, play ukuleles, bucket drumming and much more. Nguyen is also credited with starting a student leadership development and kindness advocacy group called Rebel Crew and is a co-sponsor of Next Gen Men - a group dedicated to teaching 3rd-6th grade boys how to be a gentleman.

Some of Nguyen’s accomplishments this past year include being named Moore’s District Teacher of the Year, South OKC Teacher of the Year, and Oklahoma’s Rising Star Award in education.

The Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show is Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2 and is free to the public. Gates will open at 8AM at Tinker Air Force Base and Flight Operations will begin at 11AM. Tinker Officials estimate that the show will end around 4PM.