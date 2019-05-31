Officials: All of Oklahoma City’s outdoor sirens should be working properly

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say all of Oklahoma City’s 182 outdoor warning sirens should be working properly now.

Earlier this week, authorities announced that repairs were underway to fix 18 sirens that were not working properly.

“The problems could be storm damage from the weekend, or power outages from the previous weekend, just a variety of different issues that we were seeing out there,” said Kristy Yager, with the City of Oklahoma City.

After conducting a silent test, officials learned that 18 sirens might not sound properly during an emergency.

“When we saw that we had 18 sirens that may not activate, it was important to us to move forward and move quickly and let people know that,” said Yager.

On Friday, city leaders announced that the issues with the sirens had been fixed.

Unless there’s a threat of severe weather, the sirens will be audibly tested at noon Saturday as normal. Anyone who can usually hear a siren during a test, but doesn’t hear a siren during Saturday’s test, should call (405) 231-2121 to report it.