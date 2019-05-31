× Oklahoma City expands storm debris pickup area

OKLAHOMA CITY – After severe storms tore through the community last week, Oklahoma City officials say they are expanding the area for curbside storm debris pickup.

Curbside storm debris pickup began on Wednesday for residents in the designated storm debris area. However, officials say crews will make two sweeps from May 29 to June 17 to give residents enough time to put debris on the curb for pickup.

The first sweep will take about 10 days with the second sweep starting after that.

Originally, city officials announced four sections that would receive free storm debris pickup. Now, that area has been expanded.

There are now five sections of the storm area , which follows a track from NW 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard to NE 63rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.

The five sections are:

From MacArthur Boulevard to May Avenue between NW 10 th and NW 23 rd streets.

and NW 23 streets. From May to Santa Fe Avenue between NW/NE 10 th and NW/NE 36 th streets.

and NW/NE 36 streets. From Santa Fe to Martin Luther King Avenue from NE 23 rd and NE 50 th streets.

and NE 50 streets. From Kelley Avenue to Martin Luther King from NE 23 rd and NE 63 rd streets.

and NE 63 streets. From Meridian Ave. to May between NW 23rd and NW 36th streets.

Click here for a map.

During the storm collection, the city will collect downed trees, limbs, fencing and other vegetative debris. Tree limbs must be cut in sections no longer than 10 feet.

Debris should be stacked on the curb away from mailboxes, poles, gas and power lines, water meters, trees and other obstructions.

Crews will make two sweeps of the designated storm areas from May 29 to June 17.

Click here for more information.