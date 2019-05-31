Oklahoma organization seeking volunteers to help senior citizens

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization is seeking volunteers who want to help senior citizens.

Sunbeam Family Services says applications are due June 5 for the Senior Companion Program. Organizers say the purpose of the program is to help seniors stay in their homes for as long as possible.

Senior adult volunteers over 55-years-old who have a passion and compassion for other senior adults are invited to apply. More than 80 volunteers spend quality time each week with other senior adults.

Some of the support may include light housekeeping, errands, doctor’s appointments, playing games and talking with the senior.

The Senior Companion Program is open to volunteers 55+ who can serve between 15 and 40 hours per week. Sunbeam provides training before the volunteer meets with his or her match, as well as monthly trainings. Volunteers must pass a health screening and background checks.

To become a Senior Companion volunteer, click here. Applications are due June 5 at 5 p.m. and orientation will take place June 10 through June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.