Oklahoma troopers rescue baby river otter struggling in flood waters

Posted 9:55 am, May 31, 2019, by

ROLAND, Okla. – While many families across the Midwest are dealing with flooding, game wardens and troopers across Oklahoma are also trying to help the littlest residents.

Recently, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were working a roadblock near Moffett discovered a baby river otter who was struggling to keep its head above water.

Trooper Carson Cabaniss walked into the high water along with Trooper Kyle Borden and rescued the little guy.

The troopers say they didn’t get any video or pictures of the rescue, but they later shared a video of the little otter scurrying on dry land.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.