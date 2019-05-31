Police investigating accident involving motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 12:11 pm, May 31, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle near N.W. 19th and Western Ave.

Investigators say a motorcycle was hit by a black SUV at the intersection.

At this point, we know the rider was injured but the extent of their injuries is not known.

