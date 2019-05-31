Police investigating accident involving motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 12 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle near N.W. 19th and Western Ave.
Investigators say a motorcycle was hit by a black SUV at the intersection.
At this point, we know the rider was injured but the extent of their injuries is not known.
35.467560 -97.516428