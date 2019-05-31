× Police investigating shootout in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are still investigating a shootout in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a domestic disturbance near the 3700 block of N Maney Ave.

The caller told dispatchers that the suspect was allegedly waving a gun around after hitting a woman with a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly fired at least one round at police. After exchanging gunfire with officers, the suspect laid on the ground.

However, he refused to crawl toward them, which led to a 30-minute standoff.

The tactical team was eventually brought in to end that standoff and take the man into custody.

Police are still trying to figure out how many shots were fired between the man and officers.