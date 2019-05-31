Police: Teen dead after pointing gun at self during party in Edmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – One person is dead after pointing a gun at himself during a party involving underage drinking.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex near Fretz and Danforth.

"I heard somebody say 'put it up to your head and pull the trigger,'” a 911 caller told the dispatcher. "I heard something, and then I ran. I didn't know what to do. So, I ran to a person that was outside.”

The owner of the gun also called for help.

"I'm so f****** like, this is a f****** accident. I don't know what the f*** happened,” he told dispatchers.

According to Edmond police, the person on that call brought the gun to the party and was showing it off.

"When he was showing the gun, he had clicked it a few times to show that it wasn't loaded,” said Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department.

Sometime after that, police said another person at the party picked it up.

"The witnesses tell us he put the magazine in the gun, pulled it up to his head and pulled the trigger,” Wagnon said.

Unfortunately, the bullets took his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors who woke up to the screaming and crime scene tape said the area is usually quiet.

"I've never seen anything like this over here,” Don Roberts told News 4. "That's even more stunning, at their ages, what was the gun doing there?"

The victim has not been identified.