Ready for Bedlam: Sooners, Cowgirls to face off in Women’s College World Series

Posted 6:57 am, May 31, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is going to be Bedlam in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

After both the Sooners and the Cowgirls won their first games at the Women’s College World Series, fans will get a chance to see the teams go head-to-head on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The Cowgirls were up first last night, finishing the night with a 2-1 upset win over Florida. This was their first win there since 1998.

The Sooners also beat Alabama with a 3-2 final score, setting the stage for the first-ever Bedlam meeting at the Women’s College World Series.

The game will be shown at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.