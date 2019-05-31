× Ready for Bedlam: Sooners, Cowgirls to face off in Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is going to be Bedlam in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

After both the Sooners and the Cowgirls won their first games at the Women’s College World Series, fans will get a chance to see the teams go head-to-head on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The Cowgirls were up first last night, finishing the night with a 2-1 upset win over Florida. This was their first win there since 1998.

The Sooners also beat Alabama with a 3-2 final score, setting the stage for the first-ever Bedlam meeting at the Women’s College World Series.

The game will be shown at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.