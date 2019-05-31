Salvation Army hoping to raise $35,000 to sponsor children for summer programs

OKLAHOMA CITY – While most kids are out of school for summer break, a local charity is hosting a fundraising campaign to make sure that kids can attend various programs even if they can’t afford the cost.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma City offers programs in sports and fitness, music and arts, educational enrichment, Bible study and leadership development.

However, organizers say that some children are not able to attend the club because of their household financial situation.

Now, the club announced that it is kicking off its ‘Adopt-A-Child’ campaign on June 1.

“Through the support of the community, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of OKC will provide hundreds of kids and teens a safe place to develop essential skills, making lasting connections and have fun,” said Melissa Brown, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oklahoma. “As a result, Club kids are more likely to graduate from high school, be physically active every day, and volunteer in their communities. Contributing to the Adopt a Child campaign will make a lasting impact on Oklahoma City youth.”

This year, officials are hoping to raise $35,000, which would be used to sponsor 117 children a year.

Those interested in supporting and sponsoring a child can do so at the program’s website.