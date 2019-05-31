Sand Springs residents frustrated after homes destroyed by flooding

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Feelings of frustration and anger are running high in the Sand Springs area after some residents lost everything to historic flooding.

Flood water in Sand Springs has reached the roofs of homes, destroying everything inside those houses.

Many residents are wanting to know why they weren’t told to evacuate earlier.

Public officials, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford, say they understand why they are angry. Tulsa County commissioners tried to open a dialogue so residents could begin on their path to recovery.

With more rain in the forecast next week, there appears to be no end in sight to the problems.

Officials say it could take months or years to recover from these devastating storms.