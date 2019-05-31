× Sooners Take Biggest Bedlam Ever in Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma’s softball team won the highest stakes Bedlam event ever, beating Oklahoma State 6-1 in the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

The Sooners took control with three runs in the first inning, then added three more runs on poor Cowgirl pitching in the sixth inning to win their 24th straight game over OSU and put themselves in the driver’s seat on one side of the WCWS bracket.

OU batted first as the visiting team and scored first when Jocelyn Alo singled to score Fale Aviu and Caleigh Clifton to make it 2-0.

The Sooners added another run later in the inning when Shay Knighten singled in Alo and it was 3-0.

OSU answered in the bottom of the first, as Michaela Richbourg singled to scored Rylee Bayless to cut the OU lead to 3-1.

It stayed that way until the top of the sixth, when OSU allowed three Sooner runs to score on walks or hit by pitch.

Logan Simunek relieved starter Samantha Show and walked Aviu with the bases loaded to make it 4-1.

Simunek then hit Caleigh Clifton with a pitch with the bases loaded and it was 5-1.

That brought Samantha Clakley on to pitch and she walked Alo with the bases loaded to give OU a 6-1 lead.

Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez went six innings, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits and one run.

She struck out 10 of the last 13 Cowgirl batters she faced.

Shannon Saile pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.

There was a 19-minute delay in the top of the 5th inning when several lights went out in the outfield.

The Sooners improve to 56-3 on the season and move on to Sunday at 2:30 to play the surviving team on their side of the bracket.

Whichever team that is will have to beat OU twice to keep them out of the WCWS Finals for the fifth time in the last eight years.

Oklahoma State drops to the losers’ bracket and will play Saturday at 6:00 against the winner of the 11:00 am elimination game between Washington and Minnesota.

The only way OU and OSU could meet again in this year’s WCWS is if it’s in the finals.