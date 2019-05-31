× Sunday Twilight Concert Series kicks off this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Arts Council Oklahoma City are preparing to kick off their Sunday Twilight Concert Series this weekend.

“There is something special about the community coming together on the Devon Great Lawn on Sunday evenings to enjoy the local talent we have here in Oklahoma City. Needless to say, I’m delighted to kick off the Sunday Twilight Concert Series presented by Chickasaw Nation at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. We have the Tap Band kicking off the series and can’t wait for everyone to come out and celebrate with us. So, round up your family and friends, pack a picnic basket, and join us on the Devon Great Lawn this Sunday and every Sunday this summer,” said Seth Lewis, Projects Director.

Originally, organizers thought the Sunday Twilight Concert on Sunday, June 2 would have to be moved because of the situation at the Devon Tower.

However, they say the concert will go on as planned at the Myriad Botanical Gardens Devon Lawn Stage.

On Sunday, the Tap Band will play a wide range of music from elegant jazz to smooth R&B. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers will also be giving away a pair of All Acces passes to deadCenter Film Festival. Just register at the Arts Council Oklahoma City table for your chance to win.