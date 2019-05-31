× Teenager killed by gunfire at Edmond party

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities in Edmond are investigating after party led to a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

Police say a group of teenagers were drinking at a birthday party near Fretz and Danforth when one of them grabbed a gun.

Investigators say one teenager began playing with the gun, and that’s when it went off and another teen was hit by the gunfire.

Sadly, that teenager died from their injuries.

Police are still investigating, but say the shooting may be ruled accidental.