Theatre fans flock to Civic Center Music Hall for Hamilton tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re trying to get your hands on one of the hottest tickets in 2019, you’ll have to get in line!

The buzz began last year when OKC Broadway announced that its 2019 lineup would feature ‘Hamilton,’ one of the most popular shows on Broadway right now.

“Hamilton” follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

‘Hamilton’ will be shown at the Civic Center Music Hall from July 30, 2019 through August 18, 2019.

Single tickets for Hamilton went on sale to the public on Friday, May 31 online and in person at the Civic Center Music Hall.

Officials with the Civic Center Music Hall sent News 4 photos of the line of people waiting to purchase tickets.

There will be a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account, and prices will range from $70 to $185. Officials say there will be a select number of $345 premium seats available for all performances.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Oklahoma City engagement should be made through www.okcbroadway.com,” said Jeffrey Seller, producer.