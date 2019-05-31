Want to learn about your family history? Oklahoma Historical Society hoping to help

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re trying to find out more about your family history, you might turn to a variety of online records or DNA tests.

However, a local organization is hoping to help connect Oklahomans with their roots through their own genealogy program.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Oklahoma Historical Society will present a genealogy program called ‘Locating Early Oklahoma and Indian Territory Death Records.’

Genealogist Mahlon Erickson will share information about death records and resources pertaining to early Oklahoma, Oklahoma Territory and Indian Territory.

Officials say researching deaths in Oklahoma can be difficult since official death records were not consistently kept until 1920.

Fortunately, Erickson has compiled an extensive database with more than 600,000 entries for deaths found in newspapers, cemeteries, county histories, census records, American Indian records and other sources. This presentation will delve into these sources for early Oklahoma deaths and help researchers understand where to find and how to use these materials.

The presentation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Clark and Kay Musser Learning Lab, located inside the Research Center on the first floor of the Oklahoma History Center.

The program is $5 for Oklahoma Historical Society members and $10 for nonmembers. Visitors should register in advance by calling the Research Center at (405) 522-5225.