Woman escapes hostage situation, calls 911

OKLAHOMA CITY - "I just ran out of a house; they had me at gunpoint all night," said a 911 caller, who escaped a hostage situation.

The caller said she was able to use a neighbor's phone to call police.

It happened in the 8300 block of S. Brookline.

"He's kept everybody at the house all day," the caller said.

Taylor Whitaker and Tremaine Hammons were arrested and accused of holding five people hostage at gunpoint.

"He kept everybody there all night at gunpoint. He wasn't letting anybody leave," the caller said.

The call came around 10:30 Thursday morning.

Oklahoma City police said the five victims had been hostage since around 11:30 Wednesday night.

One of the victims was able to get out of the house.

"He walked to the front door, somebody came to the front door and I went out the back and jumped the fence," the caller said.

It started Wednesday night when she noticed a car in the driveway with a slashed tire.

"The victim who ended up escaping was about to leave and, when she went out to her vehicle, she saw that her tire had been slashed," said Sgt. Megan Morgan.

When all of the people inside the house went out to look at the tire, that's when police said the suspects originally approached them.

The next morning, police went to the house and knocked loudly and said they got no response.

Shortly after, the tactical team was called.

"They said to come out with your hands up, unarmed, all we wanna do is talk to you," said Reed Mooreman who lives nearby.

All of the people cooperated and came out of the house.

The caller said nobody was seriously injured but she was hit in the head.

"He hit me in the head a few times with a gun," she said.

Neighbors are still in shock.

"It was pretty scary. I have a 10-year-old daughter," said Shawna Fetterhoff. "I was just hoping they would catch them and get them out of the neighborhood."

No official word on why the people were held hostage.

The 911 caller said the suspects accused her of stealing some things but, later in the phone call, she denies she stole anything.

Both suspects face five charges of kidnapping each.