“You’re going to kill somebody tonight,” Trooper arrests drunk driver heading wrong way on turnpike

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a recent incident with a drunk driver should serve as a warning to others to never drive while intoxicated.

Around 4:30 a.m. on May 19, troopers say a man was driving the wrong way down the Turner Turnpike.

Officials say they don’t know how long he had been driving on the wrong side of the road before Trooper Matt White spotted him.

White immediately put on his lights and cut off the driver before he could drive any farther.

“Turn the car off. Dude, you were going the wrong way, partner,” White is heard saying on his dashcam video.

The driver’s blood alcohol content ended up being more than three times the legal limit, according to the OHP.

“Brother, you’re going to kill somebody tonight. You’re going the wrong way on the daggum turnpike,” White said.

Officials say this happens more often than it should, and other drivers need to be aware of the dangers on the road.

“Avoid the inside lane as much as possible because the majority of wrong way driver accidents occur in the passing lane,” the OHP wrote.