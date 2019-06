Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter was back in the metro area Saturday to host a free basketball camp in Edmond.

The kids enjoyed free pizza, free t-shirts, and Kanter was even wearing a "Stache Brothers" t-shirt in tribute to his former OKC teammate Steven Adams.

Kanter is also working in conjunction with the Children's Hospital to create a research fund to help children battling health issues in Oklahoma.