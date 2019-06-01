× Cowboys Rally to Beat Nebraska in NCAA Regional

Trevor Boone blasted a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to cap a comeback from apparent defeat and Oklahoma State beat Nebraska 6-5 in the NCAA baseball regional at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

OSU trailed 5-0 going into the sixth inning before mounting the comeback against the Huskers.

The Cowboys broke up the shutout with a solo home run from Carson McCusker in the top of the sixth inning to make it 5-1.

The Cowboys got another run in the eighth on a double by Bryce Carter that scored Trevor Boone to cut the Husker lead to 5-2.

In the ninth, Andrew Navigato singled in Max Hewitt to make it 5-3, setting up Boone’s heroics.

His three-run home run came with two outs and was crushed to left field, landing in the OSU bullpen.

Before the rally, OSU’s offense was struggling mightily against Nebraska pitcher Matt Waldron, who struck out a career high 11, walked none and scattered nine hits in 7 and 2/3 innings.

OSU’s pitching had a much rougher night, as starter Parker Scott gave up a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to Nebraska’s Aaron Palensky.

Scott lasted just two innings, giving up five hits and three runs.

Jake Lyons replaced Scott, and gave up a two-run single in the third inning to Colby Gomes that scored Angelo Altavilla and Gunner Helstrom to make it 5-0.

From there, Lyons settled in, going six innings, giving up just three hits and striking out six.

Ben Leeper pitched the ninth, getting a strikeout to end it and finish the comeback.

OSU moves to the regional final and will play at 5:00 pm Sunday against the winner of Sunday’s noon elimination game between Nebraska and Connecticut.

The winner of that game will need to beat OSU Sunday and also win the if necessary game Monday to advance.

The Cowboys just need one win to advance to the super regional.