Mother speaks out after husband shoots, kills son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A grieving mother speaks out after her son is shot by his own father in Edmond.

“At least if people hear the story they see his face,” Angela Atai said.

Brayden Roberts’ face is now the only thing his mother, Angela Atai, has left.

“I don’t want him to be the kid who got shot in the head by his dad and that’s all,” Atai said.

Atai said her and Brayden’s father, Dharon, have been separated for 17 years.

“He loved his dad and his dad loves him,” Atai said.

Court documents detail the struggle over laundry.

Brayden became “extremely angry” police say and “never had been this aggressive in the past.”

His father told officers he’s employed as an armed security officer and when his son came at him swinging he tried to block the punches but his gun went off.

The 20-year-old died before any medical professionals could arrive.

Moments later, officers showed up at Atai’s doorstep just miles away.

“Worst night of my life and of his too,” Atai said.

Atai still in disbelief he gentle giant could turn threatening.

“He wasn't an aggressive kid,” Atai said. “They were just arguing.”

Atai unsure how to move forward as she holds on to the memories of twenty short years.

No more cheering for Brayden at sporting events and going on vacations.

“He loved everybody and he just wanted peace and that’s what I want to do right now,” Atai said.

The broken-hearted mother still attempting to find that peace.”

"His dad is broken,” Atai said. “He really is. I'm bad but he is just broken.”

Brayden’s father was interviewed by police but was let go.

The District Attorney will decide if charges will be filed as the investigation is ongoing.