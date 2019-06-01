OKCFD: One killed in SW OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says one person was killed in a house fire on the city’s southwest side.

Fire crews were called to the scene at the 2400 block of SW. 43rd St. just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson says an adult male died in the fire and was found when firefighters conducted a primary search.

The majority of the fire was contained to one room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

