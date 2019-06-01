× Police investigate shooting near Midwest City apartments

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Officers are now investigating a shooting near an apartment complex in Midwest City Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the Midwest Pointe Apartments around 3 p.m. Saturday on reports of both a shooting and a car accident.

Officials say two people were driving down the road when they got into an argument.

The argument escalated and one man shot the other.

During the exchange, the car hopped a curb and hit several cars.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody.