Ponca City police still searching for shooting suspect

PONCA CITY, Okla. - Neighbors in a northwest Ponca City neighborhood have been left without answers as police are searching for 33-year-old Enrique Zazueta, after he allegedly shot a man nearby.

“He’s someone we’ve dealt with in the past,” Ponca City Police Chief Don Bohon said.

Police said it all started on May 21st when a UPS driver found the victim walking down a neighborhood road with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Investigators said Zazueta and the victim knew each other previously.

Now Zazueta is still on the run.

“We got information that he had stolen a pick up out of Noble County and that pick up I think they said was located in Oklahoma City,” Bohon said.

But the whole situation has some neighbors concerned.

Bailey Kelly is in the process of moving onto the street and saw the investigators. Only later hearing what had happened.

“We had the UPS truck right here that we saw and then the next thing we know we had police cars, ambulances and a whole bunch of detectives walking up and down the street,” Kelly said.

The victim was treated at an Oklahoma City hospital but has since been released.

But police are still looking for any sign of Zazueta.

“When you have someone out there who you know is willing to commit this type of crime, it’s absolutely the most important thing for us to get that person in custody and bring him to justice,” Bohon said.

“Hopefully everybody can learn from what’s going on and that we can find the guy and get him locked up,” Kelly said.

Police say Zazueta is dangerous, so if you see him somewhere, do not approach him. You can leave a tip for Crime Stoppers at 580-762-5100.