Two Sayer correctional officers arrested for drug trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY- Two correctional officers are behind bars after an investigation by Oklahoma Departments of Corrections and drug task force members.

36-year-old Micah Wascher and 42-year-old Travis Wascher were arrested at their Canute home Friday night. The couple worked at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayer.

ODOC’s Security Threats Intelligence (STI) Office agents and members of the District 2 District Attorney’s Drug Task Force served the pair a search warrant. Approximately 72 grams of methamphetamine were found at the home.

ODOC says the pair was booked into the Custer County jail for trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance.

“People who deal in drugs belong behind bars not working for corrections,” ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh says.

The investigation is ongoing. The bond for each is set at $100,000.