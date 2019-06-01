× Washington Shuts Out Cowgirls To Eliminate OSU from WCWS

Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo struck out 16 Cowgirls to lead the Huskies to a 1-0 win over Oklahoma State in an elimination game of the Women’s College World Series on Saturday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alvelo gave up just three hits and Washington got the only run they needed in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Amirah Milloy that scored Taryn Atlee.

The highlight of the night for OSU came in the second inning, when Cowgirl centerfielder Chyenne Factor reached over the fence to take away a home run from Milloy and keep the game scoreless.

Oklahoma State is eliminated, as the Cowgirls’ season comes to an end at 45-17.

Washington advances to Sunday to play UCLA at noon, and will need to beat the Bruins twice to advance to the finals.