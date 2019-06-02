10-year-old Oklahoma boy recovering after being hit by car while riding bike

DURANT, Okla. – A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy is recovering after he was hit by a car while riding his bike last week.

Thursday afternoon, Daxton Smith was riding his bike near his home with a friend, Summer Mantzey, when the incident happened.

Police say Smith was coasting down the hill on 4th street to turn onto Main Street when he was hit by the car.

“All I saw was him go up and then back down,” said Mantzey.

Mantzey says Smith could not stop his bike when he was hit and was pushed several feet across the street.

Smith’s father, Eric Mullens, says his son was flown to a Dallas hospital.

“I could his bone. I could see the muscle; something that’s definitely not going to be out of my head for a while,” said Mullens.

Mullens says his son has a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain and broken bones, but is stable.

According to Mullens, police told him the driver would not face charges because his son was at fault for not yielding.

KXII reached out to police who could not confirm if the driver would in fact not face any charges.

Mullens says he hopes drivers will slow down.

“Slow down because it could be their child next time that gets hurt,” he said.

A gofundme has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.