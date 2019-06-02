Blue Angels wow huge crowds in Midwest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Storms didn't keep flight enthusiasts away from Tinker Air Force Base on Saturday.

For the first time since 2007 the barrel rolls of the Blue Angels were back in the Oklahoma City metro Saturday and Sunday with death-defying flying on full display for huge crowds.

"Their precision maneuvers, the pilots that they select are some of the best that they have in the Navy and in our entire military," said Jon Stock of TAFB.

"They are just in sync, they all go together, pretty sweet planes," said Ashley, of Edmond.

The Blue Angels are the headliners of the Star Spangled Salute Air Show. Every two years, TAFB opens up their doors to the public. They put historic and cutting-edge planes on display so flight enthusiasts of all ages can take it all in.

"We want Oklahoma and the surrounding communities to come out and see some of the best air power that we have and what Tinker does," said Stock. "You just get to see the power that the military has, what the U.S. can show off so, I like it," said Spencer, of Edmond.

TAFB reached capacity for the free show on Saturday.

If you are planning on going Sunday, organizers urge visitors to get there early.

Gates opened at 8 a.m. and flights begin at 11 a.m. The Blue Angels are scheduled for 3 p.m.