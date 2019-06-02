“It’s been a great season here,” Member of Flash Point team makes big announcement

OKLAHOMA CITY – A big announcement was made on Flash Point on Sunday.

Kirk Humphreys announced he would be leaving Flash Point.

“It’s the right time for me and my family to step away from Flash Point,” said Humphreys. “It’s been a great season here.”

Former Lt. Governor Todd Lamb will be taking Humphreys’ spot and says he’s excited about the opportunity.

“I’m just honored to participate and be a host on Flash Point,” said Lamb.

Humphreys told moderator Kevin Ogle and Mike Turpen he believes Lamb was a great pick for his seat on the show.

“He stands up for what he believes,” said Humphreys.

Admiral Greg Slavonic also stopped by the show to talk to the team about Navy Week.

