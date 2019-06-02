OHP: 18-year-old killed in Woods County crash

ALVA, Okla. – An 18-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash last week in Woods County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened May 31, just after 12:45 p.m., on US 281 and Greer Road, near Alva.

According to a trooper’s report, Colton Carter, 18, was driving eastbound on Greer Road when he “failed to stop at the stop sign,” and hit an SUV that was southbound on the highway, pulling a 40-foot John Deere header.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV and her two passengers, a 5-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl, were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to “exceeding the legal speed limit and failure to stop at a sign.”

