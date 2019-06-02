OSBI: Investigation underway following fatal officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – An investigation is underway in northeast Oklahoma after an officer-involved shooting.

It happened at home in Bartlesville, in the 1300 block of SE Madison, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to KJRH, police were called to the home for a domestic disturbance. Family members said an adult son appeared to be on drugs and wanted him removed from the home.

When two officers arrived, they spoke to the parents. At some point, officers used a taser on the son, and that’s when police dispatched for more officers.

Officials say while police were dispatching for more officers, shots were fired and the son died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers involved and the victim have not been identified.

No other details have been released and the incident remains under investigation.